Twenty years after the Sea Empress oil tanker ran aground off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Milford Haven Port Authority has claimed it is a world leader in safety.

The stricken vessel spilled 72,000 tonnes of crude and 370 tonnes of heavy fuel oil into the sea off St Ann's head and is remembered for causing one of the worst marine disasters Wales has seen.

Milford Haven Port Authority said lessons had been learned and it has since helped develop software now used in some of the world's busiest shipping areas.

Matt Murray reports.