The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to the RAF base where he worked as a search and rescue pilot.

Prince William and Catherine are visiting RAF Valley on Anglesey to mark the end of RAF Search and Rescue (SAR) Force operations after 75 years.

The duke, who was known as Flight Lieutenant Wales, was based on the island from 2010 to 2013.

A disbandment parade was held to formally commemorate the end of 75 years of service on Thursday.

Wing Cdr Mark "Sparky" Dunlop, of 22 Squadron, said the duke had "earned his wings" while serving on Anglesey.