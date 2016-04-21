Media player
Giant Queen heads display in Flintshire for 90th birthday
Forty giant fibreglass models of the Queen's head are to be displayed in Flintshire to mark the monarch's 90th birthday.
David Pickering won lottery funding to create the busts for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
They will be put on show at Mr Pickering's farm near Higher Kinnerton as the nation pays tribute to Britain's longest-serving monarch on Thursday.
A number of festivities will mark the day across Wales, including beacons being lit in Wrexham, Swansea and Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, as well as a 21-gun salute in Cardiff.
21 Apr 2016
