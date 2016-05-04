Port Talbot: Inside the struggling steelworks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Steel: Liberty submits bid for Tata's UK assets
Liberty House has confirmed it has formally submitted a letter of intent to buy Tata Steel's UK assets, which include the Port Talbot works. The BBC was invited to film inside.
-
04 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window