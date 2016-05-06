Daniel Davies
Labour considers Senedd options after Welsh Assembly election result

BBC Wales political correspondent Daniel Davies looks at Labour's options after the party fell short of a majority in the Welsh Assembly.

It remains the largest group with 29 of the 60 seats in Cardiff Bay, with UKIP seeing seven AMs elected via the regional lists.

Plaid won 12 seats, the Conservatives 11, and the Lib Dems one.

