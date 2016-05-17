Video

Cases of "mate crime" - where vulnerable people are befriended then bullied or conned - are on the increase, according to victim support workers.

Gwent Police said it had seen a 40% rise in referrals of crime victims with mental health problems this year.

Gwent Victim Support said it was an under-reported crime.

David, 52, from Cwmbran, Torfaen, said a so-called friend stole from him.