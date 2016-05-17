Media player
Cwmbran 'mate crime' victim, 52, speaks out
Cases of "mate crime" - where vulnerable people are befriended then bullied or conned - are on the increase, according to victim support workers.
Gwent Police said it had seen a 40% rise in referrals of crime victims with mental health problems this year.
Gwent Victim Support said it was an under-reported crime.
David, 52, from Cwmbran, Torfaen, said a so-called friend stole from him.
17 May 2016
