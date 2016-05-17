Skull
50 skeletons unearthed at Whitesands beach, St Davids

Archaeologists working on a dig in Pembrokeshire said they have found out new information about the people who lived there about 1,000 years ago.

More than 50 skeletons have been unearthed, near Whitesands beach, St Davids, and tests have shown some were from the Mediterranean.

Abigail Neal reports.

