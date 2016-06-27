People on the streets of Cardiff
Brexit: Racism reports after EU Referendum Leave vote

Welsh public figures have said they have been subjected to racist abuse following the EU referendum result.

Muslim Remain campaigner Shazia Awan, a former Conservative parliamentary candidate, received a Tweet on Friday saying: "Pack your bags....youre (sic) going home."

Cardiff's Butetown councillor Ali Ahmed said he was told to "get out of the country".

Both incidents have been reported to police.

Nick Palit reports.

