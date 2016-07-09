Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
130th (St John) Field Ambulance at Mametz Wood
Commemorations are continuing for the 100th anniversary of the Somme.
The efforts of the 130th (St John) Field Ambulance unit to help their countrymen during the battle for Mametz Wood were largely over-looked.
Here, Oliver Young talks of his experience at the battle.
Courtesy of Mr Young's family, the 130th (St John) Field Ambulance and Stephen Lyons.
-
09 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window