Oliver Young on his experience at the battle of Mametz Wood
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

130th (St John) Field Ambulance at Mametz Wood

Commemorations are continuing for the 100th anniversary of the Somme.

The efforts of the 130th (St John) Field Ambulance unit to help their countrymen during the battle for Mametz Wood were largely over-looked.

Here, Oliver Young talks of his experience at the battle.

Courtesy of Mr Young's family, the 130th (St John) Field Ambulance and Stephen Lyons.

  • 09 Jul 2016
Go to next video: Mametz service to 'remember and thank'