Video

As the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Mametz Wood arrives, which saw the biggest loss of Welsh life in World War One, a re-imagined news bulletin hears praise for the Royal Welch Fusillers from the Commander-in-Chief Sir Douglas Haig.

General Haig wanted the land taken to protect the flanks of a new British offensive in the Somme.

But that sort of detail was in secret orders and people at home knew none of these details.

The 38th Welsh Division was among the battalions in place for the assault.

Here is how the news in Wales might have sounded 100 years ago.