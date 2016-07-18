May: 'I want Wales involved' in Brexit
The new Prime Minister Theresa May wants to see Wales "involved and engaged" in discussions on Brexit plans, she has said.

She made the comments as she met First Minister Carwyn Jones on her first visit to Wales as the UK leader.

Mrs May also told BBC Wales that she had discussed the issue of Tata Steel and the Port Talbot plant, and insisted that the UK government wanted to see steelmaking remain in Wales.

