Bovine TB: Prof Christianne Glossop on badger cull option
Bovine TB is the "single biggest problem" facing animal health and welfare in a generation, Wales's chief veterinary officer has said.
After 11 years in the role, Prof Christianne Glossop told BBC Wales: "There hasn't been a day gone by where I haven't been focusing on TB".
She defended the Welsh Government's efforts to fight the disease, after accusations of "dithering" by unions.
Farmers' leaders have renewed calls for a badger cull.
But that has been opposed by wildlife groups.
BBC Wales environment correspondent Steffan Messenger asked her if she was considering it.
20 Jul 2016