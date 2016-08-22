Video

An area of rainforest in South America, roughly the size of Wales, is set to be protected with the help of people in Wales.

The Size of Wales charity told BBC Wales it had raised enough donations to take on a new project in Peru.

Together with the charity's work in Guyana, it means some two million hectares of rainforest in the Amazon basin will be secured.

Lowri Jenkins, acting director of Size of Wales, said the Rio Olympics in Brazil had helped raise the profile of the rainforests again.

Ron James, a Wapichan mapper, spoke about how the forest project in Guyana has helped the community.