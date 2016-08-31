Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Empty speedboat circling before rescue in Aberystwyth
A man has died after he and another man were pulled from the sea following an empty speedboat being spotted circling in the water.
The alarm was raised at about 09:40 BST after the 16ft (5m) vessel was seen in Aberystwyth Harbour.
The town's lifeboat was launched and police, the ambulance service, air ambulance and the coastguard were called to the scene.
The second man is said to be in a stable condition at Bronglais Hospital.
The RNLI regained control of the speedboat and it was taken to Aberystwyth Marina, HM Coastguard said.
Eyewitness David Jones described what he saw.
