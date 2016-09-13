Video

Photographs of the Aberfan disaster will go on show in Merthyr Tydfil 50 years after 116 children and 28 adults were killed when a coal waste tip slid down the mountain.

After watching the tragedy unfold on television, photojournalist Chuck Rapoport left his home in New York to capture the aftermath.

But to the grief-struck villagers he was "just another man with a camera".

Little did they know he would change their lives and become a lifelong friend.

Mr Rapoport's pictures feature in an exhibition which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.