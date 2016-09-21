CCTV footage of the alleged incident
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ex-minister Ron Davies 'used log to block Caerphilly bikers'

Footage has emerged which appears to show a former secretary of state for Wales helping to block an unofficial mountain bike trail.

A man, understood to be Ron Davies, was filmed placing rocks and logs on Caerphilly Mountain.

He denies intending to hurt anyone with the obstructions, which follows a row over how mountain bikers use the area.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW), which owns the land, has encouraged both sides to meet to resolve the issue.

  • 21 Sep 2016