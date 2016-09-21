Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-minister Ron Davies 'used log to block Caerphilly bikers'
Footage has emerged which appears to show a former secretary of state for Wales helping to block an unofficial mountain bike trail.
A man, understood to be Ron Davies, was filmed placing rocks and logs on Caerphilly Mountain.
He denies intending to hurt anyone with the obstructions, which follows a row over how mountain bikers use the area.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW), which owns the land, has encouraged both sides to meet to resolve the issue.
-
21 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-37433675/ex-minister-ron-davies-used-log-to-block-caerphilly-bikersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window