A consultation will be launched on whether to allow cage-trapping and killing of infected badgers in Welsh areas affected by bovine TB.

But an England-style cull, with farmers free shooting infected and healthy badgers, has been ruled out.

As part of the Welsh Government's "refreshed approach" to TB, individual action plans will be developed for farms with long-term breakdowns.

Other measures will include strengthening of cattle controls.

Chief veterinary officer for Wales Prof Christianne Glossop says officials were determined to tackle the chronic TB in herds at 60 farms, which had been going on for up to 10 years.

She told BBC Wales environment correspondent Steffan Messenger that looking for infected badgers on those farms was only part of the programme.