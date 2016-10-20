Media player
John Humphrys: What we owe the people of Aberfan
"If Aberfan stands for anything today, apart from unimaginable grief, it stands as a reminder of this; authority must always be challenged."
Fifty years after reporting on the Aberfan disaster, John Humphrys returns to the village where 116 children and 28 adults died.
20 Oct 2016
