Newport moped rider performs 'erratic' wheelie on road
A police appeal has been launched after a moped rider was seen performing a wheelie in Newport.
Gwent Police said it received reports of "erratic driving" on the A4810 Spytty Road at about 14:30 BST on 27 October, near the A48 roundabout.
The registration of the bike was YR52 YOL.
Officers urged anyone with information about who the rider is to come forward.
04 Nov 2016
