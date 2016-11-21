Video

Illegal off-road biking is on the rise in the south Wales valleys and becoming difficult to manage, according to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Twenty-two people were caught illegally riding motorbikes earlier this month in an operation with South Wales Police.

NRW said it was a form of anti-social behaviour because of the damage caused to the land and the risk to the public.

But many bikers argue they have same right to use publicly owned land as walkers and horse riders.

BBC Wales went to one of Wales' few off-road biking tracks is based near Ynysybwl in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Despite having a trail cut into the mountainside since the 1960s, the facility was only granted full planning permission eight years ago.