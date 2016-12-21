Murder has 'left hole in our lives'

Video

The murder of an escort by her millionaire boyfriend has left a "hole" in her family's lives, they have said.

Millionaire Peter Morgan has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering Georgina Symonds, 25, after hearing she planned to leave him.

Morgan, 54, of Llanellen, Monmouthshire, strangled her in January.

He admitted killing her but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility. He said he did it to stop her blackmailing him.

Morgan was convicted at Newport Crown Court and must serve at least 25 years.