Refurbishing 'chaos' for residents

Video

Calls have been made for Caerphilly council to stop using the company refurbishing its social housing as residents claim they have been left to live in "chaos" for months.

The contractor, Vinci, is accused by residents of poor workmanship, with some saying they have been left without heating or a toilet.

Caerphilly council said it would raise the complaints with Vinci as a matter of urgency.

Paul Heaney reports.