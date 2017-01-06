Media player
Life on Wales' steepest streets
People living on a road in New Zealand's Dunedin described this week what life is like on the "steepest residential street in the world".
At its steepest, Baldwin Street has a gradient of 35%.
But residents of a north Wales street claim theirs is a clear rival in the steepness stakes.
Ffordd Pen Llech, in Harlech, in the Snowdonia National Park, apparently has a gradient of more than 36% and it is not the only steep street in Wales.
