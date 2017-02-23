Girl 'killed herself after bullying'

Media player
Megan Evans, 14, 'killed herself after being bullied'
The mother of a 14-year-old who was found dead in Pembrokeshire has said her daughter killed herself after being bullied on social media.
Megan Evans was found at an address in Milford Haven on 7 February and police are investigating her death.
Her mother, Nicola Harteveld, spoke to ITV's This Morning programme.
23 Feb 2017
