Domingo the litter-picking llama
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Litter-picking llama Domingo fronts anti-rubbish campaign

Domingo the litter-picking llama is fronting an anti-rubbish campaign.

His owners Paola Albertazzi and Richard Haggerty of Eryrys, Denbighshire, regularly carry out litter picks and bring their pet llama along with his bespoke harness to help out.

Now Domingo is the official mascot for Keep Wales Tidy's Spring Clean Cymru campaign.

  • 24 Feb 2017