Pupils' report on social media impact
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Adults 'should help tackle' social media effect on teens

Parents and teachers have an important role in helping to tackle the effects of social media on teenager's mental health, the children's commissioner for Wales has said.

Sally Holland was speaking to pupils from Porth County Community School, Rhondda Cynon Taff, who were taking part in BBC's School Report Day.

The commissioner said it was something she was concerned about.

Here is their report.

  • 16 Mar 2017