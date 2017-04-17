Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Charities see psychoactive drug addiction rise
Two Welsh charities claim to have seen an increase in the number of people approaching them with addictions to psychoactive drugs.
The findings of CAIS and Drug Aid Cymru come almost a year after a ban on the substances came into force across the UK.
Rob Barker, a family and young persons manager at Drug Aid Cymru, said there was an "initial lull" in people using the drugs in the first few months of the ban.
But in the last three to six months, use has started to go up again.
"We're starting to see people presenting with quite significant effects and issues associated to these drugs," he said.
17 Apr 2017
