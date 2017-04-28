Video

A drug which dramatically cuts the chances of HIV infection will be provided in Wales as part of a three year trial.

This is despite the All Wales Medicines Strategy Group advising the Welsh Government not to fund Prep on cost-effectiveness grounds.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has announced that during the research period "those for whom the drug is clinically appropriate can access it".

Sarah Fuhrmann from the Terrence Higgins Trust said the drug was a "game changer".

The trial will begin this summer.