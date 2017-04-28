Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wales to trial 'game changing' HIV drug Prep
A drug which dramatically cuts the chances of HIV infection will be provided in Wales as part of a three year trial.
This is despite the All Wales Medicines Strategy Group advising the Welsh Government not to fund Prep on cost-effectiveness grounds.
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has announced that during the research period "those for whom the drug is clinically appropriate can access it".
Sarah Fuhrmann from the Terrence Higgins Trust said the drug was a "game changer".
The trial will begin this summer.
-
28 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window