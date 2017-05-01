Video

A daredevil has set a new world record in Carmarthenshire by walking almost 50m while balancing a running lawnmower on his chin.

Ashrita Furman has set more than 600 official Guinness Records since 1979 and currently holds more than 200 standing records.

They include holding the world record for holding the most world records.

The New Yorker's latest stunt took place at the National Botanic Garden of Wales in Llanarthne.

He beat the previous record of 20m (65ft) with a distance of 48.85m (160ft).