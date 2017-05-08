21st Century tech industry 'revolution'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newport's £38m compound semi-con hub 'revolution'
A £38m investment in next generation electronics could help make south east Wales the hub of a new industrial revolution, Newport council's leader has said.
Debbie Wilcox said 10 councils in the Cardiff City Region are hoping to get their investment back tenfold in developing the compound semiconductor cluster.
Ms Wilcox told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins they had done their homework and that the city deal was more than just the South Wales Metro.
-
08 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window