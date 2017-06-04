Welsh eyewitness describes London terror

Video

Six people have been killed and at least 48 injured in a terror incident in London in which three male attackers were shot dead by police.

A white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, then three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

Police said the three men were wearing fake bomb vests.

One of those hurt is a police officer who was stabbed after going to help. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Gareth, a Welshman living in London, gave his account of what happened.