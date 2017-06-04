'Our thoughts are with people back home'
Lions captain Warburton: 'Our thoughts with those back home'

British and Irish Lions rugby captain Sam Warburton has sent the team's best wishes to people caught up in the London terror attack.

The side, in New Zealand, woke up to the news, and Cardiff Blues flanker Warburton said: "Our thoughts are always with people back home".

He added: "Our deepest sympathies to families of the people involved".

