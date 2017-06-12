Video

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has rejected calls for a "softer" Brexit after the general election result led to a hung parliament.

Mr Cairns said it would be "completely wrong" to remain in the EU's single market as both major UK parties told voters they wanted to leave.

But he played down differences with the Welsh Government over Brexit.

Mr Cairns said he wanted Brexit negotiations, due to start next week, to focus on the right outcome with businesses trading freely.