General election 2017: A history lesson in minority governments
The Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party are continuing their talks over a possible deal to secure support for a minority Tory government.
There is no deadline for a deal and the government confirmed the Queen's speech, which sets out its priorities, will take place next Wednesday.
The last time a minority government was formed was back in 1974.
Welsh politicians who were in the House of Commons at the time stepped back in time with BBC Wales political correspondent Arwyn Jones, with tales of MPs being stretchered in to vote on legislation during the tricky period in UK politics.
18 Jun 2017
