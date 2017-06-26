'£100k student debt drove me to cheat'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plagiarism at university: Student explains why he cheated
Instances of alleged cheating at Welsh universities have risen by almost 50% in the past three years.
Figures obtained by a BBC Radio Wales Freedom of Information request showed in the 2013-14 to 2015-16 academic years, the number of allegations went from 1,370 to 2,044.
The NUS said it was a "concern".
A tearful student - whose identity has been protected - told BBC Wales how his £100,000 debt drove him to cheat.
-
26 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-40380786/plagiarism-at-university-student-explains-why-he-cheatedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window