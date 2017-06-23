Undercover at Neath Tory call centre

Video

The Conservative Party has denied claims it broke electoral law by using a Neath call centre to canvass voters during the general election campaign.

An investigation by Channel 4 claimed the UK Tories contracted Blue Telecoms to conduct marketing campaigns ahead of the vote on 8 June.

The Information Commissioners Officer confirmed it would be asking the Tories about the calls.

A Conservative spokesman said all the calls were compliant with the law.

Blue Telecoms has been contacted for a comment.