Undercover at Neath Tory call centre

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Going undercover at Tory call centre in Neath
The Conservative Party has denied claims it broke electoral law by using a Neath call centre to canvass voters during the general election campaign.
An investigation by Channel 4 claimed the UK Tories contracted Blue Telecoms to conduct marketing campaigns ahead of the vote on 8 June.
The Information Commissioners Officer confirmed it would be asking the Tories about the calls.
A Conservative spokesman said all the calls were compliant with the law.
Blue Telecoms has been contacted for a comment.
-
23 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window