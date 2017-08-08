Media player
Llanharry vegetable grower's giant marrows and monster pumpkins
A giant vegetable grower is preparing to take an "armchair-sized cabbage" to an agricultural show.
Phillip Vowles, 68, of Llanharry, Rhondda Cynon Taff, is hoping some of his vegetables will be award winners at The Vale of Glamorgan show.
His efforts include a 110lb (50kg) marrow and a 250lb (113kg) pumpkin which will be loaded on to a trailer on Tuesday in order to get them there.
"I get so much interest from people, it's unbelievable," he said.
08 Aug 2017
