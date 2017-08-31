Ashley Facey
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Funding for space to be a family helped change my life'

Repeat offender Ashley Facey has said a place in a Cardiff hostel, with funding from the Supporting People programme, helped him turn his life around.

A spending watchdog has said the £125m grant scheme, to help vulnerable people live independently, must show it is delivering value for money, preventing homelessness and tackling poverty.

  • 31 Aug 2017
Go to next video: 'Stigmas attached to different areas'