'Changing the face of south east Wales'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Semiconductor cluster 'to change face' of region
A £38m hi-tech cluster can "change the face" of south east Wales, says one senior councillor.
Ten local councils have signed a deal to create a company to produce semiconductors at a foundry in Newport, as part of the project.
Overall the cluster involves hi-tech firms and scientists at Cardiff University.
Bob Greenland, deputy leader of Monmouthshire council and one of the 10 directors of CSC Foundry Ltd, said it would also offer opportunities for school leavers leading to £50,000-a-year jobs.
-
11 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window