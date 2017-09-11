'Changing the face of south east Wales'

Video

A £38m hi-tech cluster can "change the face" of south east Wales, says one senior councillor.

Ten local councils have signed a deal to create a company to produce semiconductors at a foundry in Newport, as part of the project.

Overall the cluster involves hi-tech firms and scientists at Cardiff University.

Bob Greenland, deputy leader of Monmouthshire council and one of the 10 directors of CSC Foundry Ltd, said it would also offer opportunities for school leavers leading to £50,000-a-year jobs.