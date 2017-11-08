'Lottery win? I carried on cleaning'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EuroMillions win: Port Talbot hospital workers' reaction
How would you react if someone told you you had won more than £4m on the lottery?
Jean Cairns, 73, from Port Talbot, could not believe it and carried on cleaning.
She was one of a syndicate of six women - five caterers at Neath Port Talbot Hospital and one who retired last year - to scoop £25,476,778.30 on the National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot.
-
08 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-41922326/euromillions-win-port-talbot-hospital-workers-reactionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window