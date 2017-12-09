Snow still a hazard on main routes

Video

Driving conditions remain treacherous across parts of Wales on Saturday - with more snow expected.

A yellow 'be aware' alert is already in force until about 18:00 GMT.

But the Met Office has also issued a more serious amber warning for Sunday covering north Wales counties, Powys, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

A BBC camera crew caught these images of conditions on the A55 dual carriageway heading towards Flintshire earlier on Saturday.