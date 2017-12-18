'Difficult to recruit Welsh teachers'

Video

Plans to recruit more Welsh teachers have been unveiled as part of proposals to achieve one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

The Welsh Government has set out its timetable for expanding Welsh-medium education in schools.

It aims to have an extra 200 Welsh-medium primary teachers and 400 secondary teachers by 2021.

But Iwan Pritchard, head teacher at Welsh-medium school Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern in Cardiff has some concerns.