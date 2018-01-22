Plan to offer more at aqueduct site

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plan to offer more at Pontcysyllte aqueduct site
People living near the Pontcysyllte aqueduct near Wrexham have been hearing about major plans to boost the local economy.
It is one of six World Heritage Sites in Wales, which are recognised for their historical significance. Landowners and those who maintain the canal have been asking the public to help them find ways of attracting more visitors to the region.
Matthew Richards reports.
-
22 Jan 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window