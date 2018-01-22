Plan to offer more at aqueduct site
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Plan to offer more at Pontcysyllte aqueduct site

People living near the Pontcysyllte aqueduct near Wrexham have been hearing about major plans to boost the local economy.

It is one of six World Heritage Sites in Wales, which are recognised for their historical significance. Landowners and those who maintain the canal have been asking the public to help them find ways of attracting more visitors to the region.

Matthew Richards reports.

  • 22 Jan 2018