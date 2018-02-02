'Nightmare' rapist caught on CCTV
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CCTV captures Cardiff rapist follow vulnerable victim

CCTV footage shows a "predatory" rapist follow his vulnerable victim through Cardiff city centre before attacking her just yards from a police station.

Antony Guy, 38, from the Heath area, was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a 20-year-old student last May.

Sentencing him to 12 years in jail on Friday, the judge said the attack was "the stuff of nightmares".

  • 02 Feb 2018