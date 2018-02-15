111 call team 'saved his life'

Port Talbot baby's life saved after quick 111 response
It is 18 months since a pilot programme was launched in Swansea, Neath and Port Talbot to combine out-of-hours GP services with telephone advice from nurses and pharmacists.
The all-in-one non-emergency 111 line looks set to be rolled out to mid and west Wales in the spring and the rest of Wales over the next couple of years - if things continue to go well.
Scott Hughes and his partner Helen Williams found their baby son Junior was in extreme pain from his leg - and called 111.
They were given a quick response and sent to Morriston Hospital for urgent tests.
Junior was found to have septic arthritis - a condition which could have proved very serious.
He needed an operation and spent his first birthday in hospital during a three-week stay.
But Scott and Helen praised the way the team worked.
-
15 Feb 2018