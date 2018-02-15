111 call team 'saved his life'

Video

It is 18 months since a pilot programme was launched in Swansea, Neath and Port Talbot to combine out-of-hours GP services with telephone advice from nurses and pharmacists.

The all-in-one non-emergency 111 line looks set to be rolled out to mid and west Wales in the spring and the rest of Wales over the next couple of years - if things continue to go well.

Scott Hughes and his partner Helen Williams found their baby son Junior was in extreme pain from his leg - and called 111.

They were given a quick response and sent to Morriston Hospital for urgent tests.

Junior was found to have septic arthritis - a condition which could have proved very serious.

He needed an operation and spent his first birthday in hospital during a three-week stay.

But Scott and Helen praised the way the team worked.