'Housing payment saved my life'

Pontypool man 'couldn't afford to eat' after benefits cut
Stephen Taylor from Trevethin, Pontypool, was given housing discretionary payments after his housing association applied to Torfaen council on his behalf.
He said he went without gas for four months and cut down drastically on food after his benefits were cut.
Every year councils in Wales receive money from the Department for Work and Pensions to spend on discretionary housing payments.
Shelter Cymru said people have become homeless after having claims rejected.
03 Apr 2018
