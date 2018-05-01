Smoke billows from recycling plant fire

Media player
Deeside fire: Smoke billows from recycling plant blaze
A fire has broken out at a recycling plant that deals with plastics on an industrial estate in Flintshire.
Smoke can be seen billowing from Factory Road, Sandycroft.
Firefighters were called at about 15:15 BST and crews from Wrexham, Flint, Buckley, Mold, Llandudno and Deeside are dealing with the blaze.
01 May 2018
