'New tool' to clean rivers of metal mine pollutants
A pilot scheme to clean rivers polluted by abandoned metal mines has delivered "staggering" results, environment officials have claimed.
The new technology - thought to be a world-first - removed up to 99.5% of metals which impact water quality.
The electrochemical technique separated a metallic sludge from mine discharges leaving clean water behind.
Peter Stanley, a water and land contamination specialist at environment regulator Natural Resources Wales, says the big advantage of the system it had trialled was that it did not take up much space.
02 May 2018