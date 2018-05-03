'Circus' outside dying mum's room

Video

Relatives of a woman who died on a scandal-hit mental health ward have described it as like a "circus".

The family of former patient Joyce Dickaty have become the first relatives to speak out publically about their loved-one's time in the Tawel Fan unit.

The ward - at Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire - was closed in 2013 and a report later found there was a culture of "institutional abuse".

A wide-ranging investigation into patients' care at the unit will be published on Thursday.

Here Mrs Dickaty's daughter, Christine Henderson, speaks about the chaos she witnessed outside her mother's room on the night she died.