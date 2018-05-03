'My dreams came crashing down'

Video

A girl, 14, has described how her "dreams came crashing down" when she was diagnosed with scoliosis.

She was a seemingly fit and active youngster when it was discovered her spine twists and curves to the side.

Erin Morgan-Ring said the situation was made worse by, despite the fact she lives near the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, surgery was not available on the NHS in Wales.

After her family raised £42,000, she underwent a private operation in Germany.